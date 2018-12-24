Roundup: LeBron vs Stephen Curry; Actress Debby Ryan Gets Engaged; & a Netflix For Magazines

Debby Ryan, an actress who just got engaged … more sexual harassment allegations at a prominent restaurant in New Orleans … “Oregon Zoo otter, known for slam dunking and self-pleasuring, dies at age 20″ … overly aggressive headline about America’s “Foreign Policy Guru” … no idea who Scott Disick is, but his girlfriend and baby momma went on a vacation with him, and both wore thong bikinis … this budget breakdown of a 25-year old in Boston is total garbage and feels fake … some good tips from the fastest 70-year old long distance runner … congrats to columnist Mike Wise on his new job at WUSA in DC … I don’t see “Netflix for Magazines” working, but that’s just me …

Why did LeBron take a shot at Stephen Curry? The Patriots will be fine, even without Josh Gordon. And this year has the thinnest head coaching candidate prospects in awhile. [Podcast]

Why doesn’t Miami Hurricanes QB N’Kosi Perry should just stay off snapchat? This isn’t get-in-trouble worthy, but do you really want your leader doing that? [The Miami Hurricane]

If you haven’t seen ‘The Mule’ yet, you should see it. To warm up, read the story that inspired the movie. And the movie deviates plenty. [NYT Magazine]

Kliff Kingsbury gives his first interview as offensive coordinator at USC. They’re going to love him, obviously. [LA Times]

Charlie Strong is going to dismiss 11 players and four coaches at the University of South Florida. What a house cleaning. [Tampa Bay.com]

At this rate, it doesn’t seem like we’re going to see Pooka Williams playing for Kansas next year. [KC Star]

I was a big fan of Chris Herren in the 1990s, his story is amazing. I had no idea he had a son who was a walk-on at BC and just got a scholarship. [Sporting News]

A long read on UNC’s Nassir Little, a talented guy who needs more run. Not mentioned: Just how close he came to not going to UNC and instead playing international ball for a year because of the pesky NCAA. [Bleacher Report]

Just 42 points and the game-winner for Stephen Curry.

1) I have no problem with the flex, but the Celtics were down 17 before this dunk. 2) Why is this a technical?

Nico Mannion really is a fun high school player to watch. He’s going to be a college star.