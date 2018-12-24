I was so wrong about Baker Mayfield coming into the NFL. He's the ROY. @ColinCowherd and I discussed it Friday on @TheHerd pic.twitter.com/ir9nwuWNoW — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 24, 2018

It’s only one season – well, technically 12 and a half games, with one remaining – but I can admit that I was wrong about Baker Mayfield’s chances in the NFL. He’s been far, far better than I thought he’d be. I believe he’s the Rookie of the Year for changing the culture in Cleveland being the most important factor in the Browns going from 0-16 to potentially finishing above .500

I called Mayfield bitcoin leading up to the NFL Draft. I didn’t understand the hype about his NFL prospects while recognizing he was a fantastic college player. It didn’t make sense that a guy could go from mid-round pick at the start of his senior year at Oklahoma to #1 pick in the draft.

Mayfield has been incredible for the Browns, and that’s beyond his 64% completion percentage and 24 TDs. He’s not just checking down, either – his 7.54 YPA is ahead of Aaron Rodgers (7.46), Kirk Cousins (7.27) and Andrew Luck (7.13). His offensive line has exceeded expectations (3rd!) and his skill position players are young (rookie Nick Chubb; 2nd year tight end David Njoku).

At 23, Mayfield is older than all the other rookies, and with 3 1/2 college seasons under his belt, has far more experience. But the NFL has changed, and rapidly. Quarterback size matters less now than ever before in NFL history. And if can do this again next year, the Browns should be a playoff team.