Lavar Ball Emerges from Exile to Opine Lakers Don't Need Anthony Davis

We haven’t heard a ton from LaVar Ball this season, but when TMZ approaches you at baggage claim how can one resist? They asked him if it would be cool if the Lakers get Anthony Davis, he said no. The follow-up of “You don’t think you need him?” was met with an answer that the Lakers had enough people.

This pivoted to a question about who Papa Ball covets as Lonzo’s teammates, and you can probably guess the answer: “I don’t care who Lonzo plays with. Only person I want to see him play with is his brothers.”

The elder Ball affirmed that his three sons as teammates is “going to happen.” Which, maybe, but I’d bet a fortune that won’t happen in the NBA. Maybe in a league they create or one that needs the diversion but at the very least LiAngelo is not a highest level pro caliber player, and it remains to be seen how much LaMelo’s trajectory in the long run has been adversely affected by Lavar’s antics.