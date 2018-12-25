Video: LeBron James Leaves Game With Groin Injury: "I felt a Pop" [UPDATES]

LeBron James has headed to the locker room tonight’s Christmas game versus the Warriors after slipping on the court in the third quarter. ESPN broadcasters Mike Breen and Mark Jackson believed they saw LeBron mouth to the trainers, “I felt a pop.”

LeBron slips heard something pop pic.twitter.com/1kAx9uajYc — Ⓜ️arcusD ᴿᴵᴾ ᴹᵃʳᶜᵘˢᴰ² (@_MarcusD3_) December 26, 2018

LeBron saying he felt a pop re: his injury pic.twitter.com/sEXMGJEsvw — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 26, 2018

It goes without saying that hopefully this is not as bad as LeBron appears to initially believe.

UPDATE: The Lakers have announced that LeBron has a strained left groin and is questionable to return to this game.

UPDATE II: LeBron James will not return to this evening’s game.

UPDATE III: Exhale.