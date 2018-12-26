Justin Herbert Staying in College Turns NFL Draft Upside Down

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert has announced his NFL Decision and it comes as a shocker to a lot of people. Herbert announced on the team’s Twitter that he will not skip his senior season at Oregon next year, and instead, he’ll return to play one more final season.

There was one more present under the tree. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ALeRv0zc1G — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 26, 2018

This is huge news, especially when it comes to the NFL Draft. Herbert was viewed by many as the top prospect in the 2019 NFL draft. As a junior, Herbert threw for 2,985 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just 8 interceptions. Herbert has also rushed for 173 yards and 2 more touchdowns.