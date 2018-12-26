Larry Fitzgerald Says Ndamukong Suh Poking His Eye was just 'a friend clowning with another friend'

Yesterday, a video was circulated from Sunday’s game showing Ndamukong Suh extending some fingers through Larry Fitzgerald's facemask and poking him in the eye.

Did Ndamukong Suh seriously try to poke Larry Fitzgerald's eye on Sunday? That's messed up. Wow. pic.twitter.com/GO8rdGW0RR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 25, 2018

Today, Larry Fitzgerald took to Twitter to address that incident, calling it a case of friends clowning with each other.

Wanted to address the video circulating from Sunday: I’ve known @NdamukongSuh since his college days and he’s a close friend of mine. Quality as a person matches his quality as a player. That video is just a friend clowning with another friend. No negative intent! It's all love — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) December 26, 2018

And here we’ve thought all along that Ndamukong Suh was just a dirty player and all the trips, twists, grabs, and kicks to the groin were done with ill will. Turns out Suh is just a friendly guy who likes to play jokes on his buddies.