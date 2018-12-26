Roundup: LeBron-Less Lakers Crush Warriors; What it's Like to Deliver Packages for Amazon; & Decent Bowl Games Begin Today

Emily Ratajkowski … the 2018 Bostonians of the Year … “Three arrested for keeping their own Bronx ‘zoo’” … she babysits the kids, and then makes out with their dad, who is married … “School hosts ‘Adulting Day’ to teach students skills like paying bills, changing a tire” … when will we see some internet regulation? … here’s a piece suggesting that movies on the Hallmark channel are somehow a political statement … someone broke into a store in Colorado wearing a Rudolph costume … three juveniles and an 18-year old have been arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting death of a 12-year old … the actor who played Black Manta in Aquaman went to Yale … actor Kevin Spacey could be going to jail due to an alleged felony sexual assault of an 18-year old that happened in 2016 …

The Warriors appeared to go through the motions in a Christmas Day loss to the Lakers, who lost LeBron in the 3rd quarter. Reminder: No need to panic. [Mercury News]

The great Sports Illustrated writer Austin Murphy is 57, and now delivers packages for Amazon. This is a well-written piece. [The Atlantic]

The Pat Fitzgerald coaching tree begins at Eastern Illinois. [Chicago Tribune]

Three (exhibition) bowl games today. Some include players you’ve actually heard of! [Schedule]

Three Clemson players failed drug tests and it’s unclear if they’ll participate in the playoff game. One of them is future 1st round draft pick Dexter Lawrence. [The State]

A wrist injury has ended the terrific rookie season of undrafted running back Phillip Lindsay. [Denver Post]

Why did LeBron take a shot at Stephen Curry? The Patriots will be fine, even without Josh Gordon. And this year has the thinnest head coaching candidate prospects in awhile. [Podcast]

Jordan Peterson vs Patreon. Social media, including You Tube, really are struggling to handle people who have thought differences than they do. [Washington Times]

Pac-12 basketball coaches are struggling. Given what happened in football … the West Coast right now isn’t the best coach in college sports. [Mercury News]

It feels like these ‘studies’ are monthly, right? Alcohol and coffee help you live past 90. [Free Press]

The last grizzly bear in this video is NOT happy he was captured. Good thing there was nobody to open this cage, that person would have been torn apart.

Giannis dominated the Knicks on Christmas Day. I don’t have an NBA comp for him, but I’m consistently in awe of him.