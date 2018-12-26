New Alternative To Football: Joining The Ministry

Football participation numbers are famously on the decline, but what will replace it?

For Old Dominion quarterback Blake LaRussa, that replacement is going to seminary, which doesn’t usually cause brain damage.

LaRussa has a year of eligibility left.

“It has been an incredible journey with Old Dominion football, but I would like to announce that I will be moving on from football after I graduate this spring and will be going into full-time ministry,” he said in a statement. “This fall (2019) I will be going to seminary school to start my Master’s of divinity. I am so grateful for all my coaches and teammates who I have grown so close with these past four years.”

A former walkon, LaRussa was an off-and-on starter for the last two years. The highlight of his career was a 495-yard performance this season in a massive upset over Virginia Tech.

I don’t expect this trend to catch on big.