Baker Mayfield stared down Hue Jackson after the Browns beat the Bengals again on Sunday. If you were expecting the QB to take a conciliatory tone after some didn’t like his having done that, you probably haven’t been following him too closely:

#Browns Baker Mayfield on staredown: “I’m not trying to make friends outside of this locker room” pic.twitter.com/xTlaEM1htn — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 26, 2018

“You’re supposed to play with emotion,” he said. “You’re supposed to play with passion. Quite honestly, if you don’t like it, whatever. Football’s not meant to be a soft game. I could care less.”