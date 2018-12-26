Watch Derrick Rose Hear The 'MVP' Chants Once More In Chicago

One of my favorite things in sports in when the aging has-been reaches deep within himself and gives everyone a taste of greatness one last time.

And tonight in Chicago, this happened:

MVP chants for Derrick Rose in Chicago, once again. You can even see what looks like a smile come across his face 🌹😏 pic.twitter.com/TlRudGTRNt — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 27, 2018

That’s former Bull and former MVP Derrick Rose adding to his best-ever performance against Chicago, leading all scorers with 24 points on the way to a 119-94 win.

The injuries that piled up on Rose after his MVP season in 2011 created one of the greatest and saddest what-if stories in NBA history. He has never been the same player, bouncing from city to city and filling roster spots for teams largely going nowhere.

Some would have put his sad career out of its misery years ago.

Now, Rose has a real shot at being the Sixth Man of the Year. The only other player in league history to win both an MVP and Sixth Man award was Bill Walton.

We’re never going to see this again …

… but in most ways, what we’re seeing now is even better.