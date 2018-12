During the UFC 232 news conference, Jon Jones lashed out at a reporter who asked him about his positive test. Jones first refused to answer the question, then eventually told the reporter she sucked and to sit down.

Jon Jones isn’t doing himself any favors in repairing his image with the public with this response to a reporter just doing her job. pic.twitter.com/A9K1B3IUEF — Kip Smithers (@Chughes612) December 27, 2018

Clearly, this is a bad look for Jones. The reporter was simply asking valid questions that Jones should be able to answer.

This is bullying, Jon.