Roundup: Disney and Verizon in Carriage Dispute, Matt Patricia Is Always Late, Outback Bowl Guy Makes $1 Million a Year

Gwen Stefani … Tom Brady plans on playing next season … Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital … “Sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey includes video evidence, Massachusetts State Police report says” … Adam Gase is tired of being asked about coaching from the bench … “2 children found buried 2 years apart in a yard. Their father, a Walmart Santa, has been arrested” … Jordan Peele’s production company is taking film and TV script submissions … Government debt went up over $10k per U.S. household in the last year … And interest rates are going up … Kris Jenner threw a $500k Christmas Eve party … The Packers interviewed Jim Caldwell and Chuck Pagano for their head coach job (I still think they hire Joe Philbin full-time) … Matt Patricia has trouble with punctuality … Disney/ESPN and Verizon in a good old fashioned carriage dispute … Verizon statement indicates ACC Network is one of the battlegrounds.

A new federal rule will require all hospitals to publicly post their prices [Atlanta Journal-Constitution]

The internet is build on a mountain of fake stats [NY Mag] [Related Twitter thread]

Holiday retail sales were very strong [WSJ]

“In a matter of hours, the algorithm became the best [chess] player, human or computer, the world has ever seen.” [NY Times]

Why this is likely Nick Foles’ last season with the Eagles [SI.com]

Early MLB offseason grades [Bleacher Report]

The head of the Outback Bowl somehow makes over $1 million a year to run the Outback Bowl [Washington Post]

This Liam Neeson movie trailer makes the film feel mandatory

Guy’s mom pranks him with PS2 game for Christmas

Rodney Dangerfield cracks up Johnny Carson