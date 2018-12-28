Roundup: Instagram Update Accident; Power Plant Explosion; & a Big Year for Marijuana Industry

Halsey, who thinks Kyle Kuzma will save the Lakers without LeBron … a power plant explosion causes bright blue New York City skyline … Instagram horizontal update going broad was just an “accident” … CenturyLink’s nationwide internet outage affecting 911 emergency calls … McDonald’s wants you to eat more when having their breakfast … and here is why you should never skip breakfast … there are some investors that would prefer to forget Bitcoin … Chris Brown is facing criminal charges for pet monkey … the creator of Fortnite grossed a $3 billion profit this year … Sean Hannity’s ratings have been slumping since the midterm elections … MSNBC topped Fox News in ratings last week for the first time in 18 years … JC Penny’s stock fell below $1 for the first time ever … 2018 was a banner year for the legal marijuana industry … Boston bomber’s lawyer wants death sentence tossed … what homelessness and the opioid crisis have done to the streets of San Francisco …

The Independence Bowl was kind to Duke’s Daniel Jones and his NFL Draft case. [SB Nation]

An oral history of the 2015 Clemson-Notre Dame game. [SI]

We are just days away from officially entering the year of Anthony Davis (YES!). [The Ringer]

Which quarterback prospect should teams want now that we know Justin Herbert is returning to college? [CBS Sports]

This piece lays out why it looks like Jon Jones is, in fact, innocent despite his troubled past. [Yahoo]

A look at the path for the Los Angeles Clippers to land both Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard this summer. [The Athletic]

CBS is investing in their 24-hour streaming channel CBS Sports HQ. [Sports Business Daily]

Matthew Stafford says he is ignoring the trade rumors and speculation. [WXYZ]

Think twice before you bash an opponent …

A song to listen to this weekend.