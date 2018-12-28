PM Roundup: Kate Beckinsale; Jon Jones Returns At UFC 232; Clemson Suspensions Upheld

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which passed its pre-Cotton Bowl drug test with flying colors.

Kate pals around with her ex: Kate Beckinsale and her ex, Michael Sheen, hung out around the holidays this year. The pair remain friends and are co-parenting their 19-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Sheen.

Is Jones the same guy we’ve seen before?: After 17 months away from the octagon, Jon Jones returns to action at UFC 232 this weekend. Will he be the same dominant force we remember, or has he simply been away from mixed martial arts for too long?

Clemson suspensions stick: Clemson will be without three players during the Cotton Bowl after their positive drug tests were affirmed by tests on their B samples. Star defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence is among those banned for Saturday’s playoff semifinal against Notre Dame.

