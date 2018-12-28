Kristaps Porzingis Takes Shot at Milwaukee Bucks Assistant Coach

Things got chippy between Enes Kanter and Giannis Antetokounmpo during tonight’s New York Knicks-Milwaukee Bucks game. Giannis took exception to the hard foul from the Knicks big man, as you can see below:

Kanter was ejected when it was all said and done, and the Knicks were not happy about it. After the game, Kristaps Porzingis took to Instagram to stick up for his teammate, and to take a shot at the Bucks assistant coach that put his hands on Kanter.

“That was some bs tonight!!!” Porzingis posted on his Instagram story. “And that bucks assistant coach needs to sit his ass down before grabbing Enes like that. grab your own players not the opp. team. foh”

Wowzers…the Unicorn went in! I love it!

On a side note, the Bucks assistant that KP6 is referring to is none other than ex-NBA player Darvin Ham. Some might remember him from his Texas Tech days, where he once smashed a backboard on a tip-dunk: