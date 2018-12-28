WATCH: Lonzo Ball Saves A Turnover With An Incredible Assist

Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers are without LeBron James and Rajon Rondo for a while, which means someone has to step up and make plays. Well, it looks like Lonzo is willing to fill that void.

During Friday night’s crucial matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, Ball nearly turned the ball over late in the second quarter but was able to recover by turning the play into an unbelievable, behind-the-back assist.

Check this out:

Wow. If Lonzo can continue to make plays like that, maybe Rondo’s injury won’t be so devastating.