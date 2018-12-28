Mike Francesa Goes There With The Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have not dominated this season the way they’ve dominated in seasons past. There have been public interpersonal rifts. The sky, if not falling, is taking on weight. Yet only Mike Francesa has the courage to go here, to the place where the Warriors’ dynasty dies in a blaze of unrealized potential.

The Golden State era is over. It will take until spring to drive the point home. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) December 28, 2018

In this crowded world of punditry, it is very important to get out in front of a take and own that real estate. Francesa is making a bold claim on this corner in a high-risk, high-reward calculation.

If he’s right, then he’ll be able to puff out his chest for seeing the handwriting on the wall. If the Warriors rip through the second half of the year and breeze to a third consecutive title, this tweet will be the lowest of low-hanging fruit.

Golden State is currently 23-13, and 0.5 games behind Denver for the No. 1 seed in the West. They still have Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. DeMarcus Cousins will eventually be healthy.

It’s tough to believe the era is doomed, but hey, crazier things have happened. Will be fun to revisit come spring.