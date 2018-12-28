NFC Playoff Team Historical Comparisons: Saints are Heavy Favorites, While There are Lots of Pretenders

Which NFC teams could challenge the New Orleans Saints for supremacy? Which one bear a striking resemblance to pretenders from the past? To answer this, I whipped up a similarity score to all playoff teams since 1990, when the NFL adopted the six-team playoff structure in each conference. This time, though, I am using only games through Week 16, since several top contenders have historically rested starters in the final week.

There have been 336 playoff teams over that span, and I am looking at the Top 15 most similar to each NFC playoff hopeful. That represents the 5% of playoff teams most similar.

Here are the categories I used to set this up:

Points scored, adjusted to league average

Points allowed, adjusted to league average

Point differential

Winning percentage

net passing yards per play on offense, adjusted to league average

net passing yards per play on defense, adjusted to league average

rushing yards per carry on offense, adjusted to league average

rushing yards per carry on defense, adjusted to league average

Pass to run ratio on offense, adjusted to league average

Pass to run ratio faced on defense, adjusted to league average

By looking not only at record and points, but also the efficiency stats and passing identity categories, we get a good sense of teams that were most similar. The Rams and Bears are pretty close in record and point differential, but the way they do it is vastly different, with the Rams having the explosive offense and the Bears the much better defensive numbers.

So let’s get to our teams, starting with the two still vying for the last playoff spot.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

So I’ve made these charts showing the 15 most similar teams, and a color-coded chart of how they did in each round. Blue is for bye week, green is for a win and red is for a loss.

The Eagles haven’t made the playoffs and are a bit of a longshot, needing both a win this week and a Vikings loss. If they do make it though … there’s lots of red.

The 1996 Jacksonville Jaguars, who stunned a Denver Broncos team that would go on to win the next two Super Bowls, are the only similar team to these Eagles to reach the Conference Championship Game. There will be plenty of talk of Nick Foles magic if the Eagles return to the postseason, but they don’t bear any resemblance to the teams that have made runs, other than those Jags. Let’s just look at the facts: Philadelphia has a negative point differential, and while they have a decent passing game, they are near the bottom of the league in rush offense and defense numbers, and have below average pass defense efficiency stats.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

If the Eagles miss out, it will be because the Vikings are in. Surprisingly, there comparable teams don’t fare much better.

I say surprisingly, because the Vikings are in the top 8 in both pass and rush defense efficiency. But they are about average as a passing team this year, and are a poor rush offense, both in efficiency and volume. If you think the late-season firing of OC John DeFilippo changed things for this team, then you might tend to think these numbers are meaningless.

The 2008 Eagles–who incidentally also finished 9-6-1 in the regular season when Donovan McNabb learned that there could be ties in the NFL–are the only one to reach a Conference Championship Game.