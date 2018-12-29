Alabama Favored by 6.5 vs Clemson in the Championship Game Seems Strangely High

Alabama leads Oklahoma by 18 in the 4th quarter of their playoff game, so naturally Vegas oddsmakers have already put out odds for the Championship game. Per the Westgate Superbook’s Jeff Sherman, the College Football Playoff National Championship game line has opened at Alabama -6.5 vs. Clemson. The total, which had opened at 57.5, has quickly jumped to 59.5.

College Football National Championship Game

at Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019

5:00 pm pacific Clemson 59.5

Alabama -6.5 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) December 30, 2018

Bama is going for their third title in four years, while Clemson is going for their second in three years. The last time these two teams squared off in the Championship game in 2016, the line was also Alabama -6.5. The Tigers, led by Deshaun Watson, went on to defeat the Crimson Tide 35-31 in that game.

This line seems inflated, as the last three title games have finished 45-40, 35-31, and 26-23. My initial thoughts are this: because of how dominant ‘Bama has looked tonight, Vegas is expecting a lot of Crimson Tide money to roll in. I can see this game closing at -6, setting up a classic Joes vs. Pros matchup, where the public comes in on Alabama and the sharps take the Tigers.