Dallas Stars CEO Calls Meeting With Reporters, Calls Two Best Players "F****** Horse S***"

I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anything quite like this in all my days. The CEO of the Dallas Stars — fella by the name of Jim Lites — called a meeting with reporters, then proceeded to light up two of the Stars’ best players, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin.

He did it with profanity, and he did it on the record.

From the Dallas Morning News.

“It’s pissed me off,” Lites said. “What nobody says is what is completely obvious to me: We are getting terrible play from our top two players.”

Unbound by the censors, The Athletic ran some of the more profane quotes.

“I take a lesson from Bob Gainey here. He said you’d be really successful in this league if you never gave a s*** about being invited to players’ daughters weddings, and that’s what I think. I don’t give a f***. I’m a year-to-year guy and I’ll be damned if a guy who has been as good to me as [Stars owner] Tom Gaglardi — as good to this franchise — isn’t getting results, and those players aren’t getting it done. I’m telling you, we are gonna run through a GM who does everything he can to make the team better because we aren’t getting any results.”

There’s this one on Sequin.

“He’s hitting posts, ‘wah-wah.’ That’s what I say about hitting posts. Get a little bit closer to the action, actually go to the spot where you score goals. He doesn’t do that, he never does that anymore. He used to be a pest to play against, people hated playing against Tyler Sequin, they don’t anymore.

Lites says five times a game, he gets a text from Stars owner Tom Gaglardi that reads, simply, “WTF.”

“He’s pissed. And you know what it’s about. They are f****** horse s***, I don’t know how else to put it. The team was OK but Sequin and Benn were terrible.”

The Stars are one of the most talented teams in the NHL. They entered the season with Stanley Cup aspirations. They’re now 38-19, fourth place in their division.