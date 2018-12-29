Jay Cutler Is Living His Best Life

Jay Cutler recently faced a lifestyle choice. He could continue to be an NFL quarterback, standing in the pocket and taking huge hits from large men. He could become a Fox analyst, travelling the country to work games all season while learning the ins and outs of a second career. Or, he could be a player on Very Cavallari, and enjoy the fruits of his labor.

It appears he chose wisely.

That’s everyone’s favorite slightly aloof gunslinger riding high on an inflatable flamingo with an arched back and not a care in the world. Would that we could all get to such a place of serenity. Guy is living his best life, creating one meme at a time.