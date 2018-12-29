NFL USA Today Sports

Jay Cutler Is Living His Best Life

Jay Cutler Is Living His Best Life

NFL

Jay Cutler Is Living His Best Life

Jay Cutler recently faced a lifestyle choice. He could continue to be an NFL quarterback, standing in the pocket and taking huge hits from large men. He could become a Fox analyst, travelling the country to work games all season while learning the ins and outs of a second career. Or, he could be a player on Very Cavallari, and enjoy the fruits of his labor.

View this post on Instagram

Do it for the ‘gram

A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram) on

It appears he chose wisely.

That’s everyone’s favorite slightly aloof gunslinger riding high on an inflatable flamingo with an arched back and not a care in the world. Would that we could all get to such a place of serenity. Guy is living his best life, creating one meme at a time.

, , , , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home