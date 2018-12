LeBron James is currently day-to-day with a groin strain and was out Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Since he wasn’t playing, James clearly thought it was time to start his Friday night party a little early, as he was shown walking into the arena carrying a glass of red wine.

Check this out:

LeBron showed up to the game with a glass of wine 😂🍷 pic.twitter.com/MA9mY3GXUz — ESPN (@espn) December 29, 2018

Given that his Los Angeles Lakers teammates struggled Thursday night without him, LeBron clearly thought he needed some liquid help to get through the evening.