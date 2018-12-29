UCLA Needs To Fire Steve Alford

Steve Alford and the UCLA Bruins are reeling. Things reached a new low for the school’s basketball program on Saturday, as UCLA lost to Liberty 73-58 at home. Yes, the Bruins were blown out at home by Jerry Falwell’s school.

It was the fourth loss in a row for Alford’s team, which has dropped six of nine and is now 7-6 on the season. This has come despite a wealth of talent and after a ton of resources have been poured into the program. It begs the question: How, after six years of mediocrity, has UCLA not fired Alford?

UCLA’s basketball team is absolutely loaded with talent. According to 247, the current roster boasts two players who were five-star recruits, seven who were four-stars, five who were in the top 50 of their classes and a whopping nine who were in the top 100. And that doesn’t include Shareef O'Neal who is missing the season due to a heart issue.

Talent is clearly not UCLA’s problem, coaching is.

Despite having a silly level of recruiting success, Alford hasn’t even won a conference title during his first five years in Westwood. He’s also never gotten beyond the Sweet 16, but that’s nothing new for him, as he’s never done that in any of his 23 years as a head coach.

Alford’s best chance for success came during the 2016-17 season when his roster again boasted a ridiculous amount of talent. The Bruins had three eventual first-round picks and five future NBA players on that roster. They were also led by the dynamic Lonzo Ball. No team in college basketball was more talented. And yet, despite going 31-5, UCLA finished one game out of first place in the Pac-12, lost in the semis of the conference tournament and got outclassed (and out-coached) by Kentucky in the Sweet 16.

Alford will never have a better roster than that and UCLA will never be that good again under his watch. He’s shown repeatedly that his peak will be the Sweet 16, when the Bruins should be focused on returning to a championship level. Heck, even the much-maligned Ben Howland reached three Final Fours at UCLA.

At this point, there’s just absolutely no reason for Alford to still be at UCLA. He’s never been anything more than an average coach and the Bruins should realize that by now. The school must aim for better.

Someone needs to rescue a one-proud UCLA program from the malaise that’s been created by Steve Alford.