Trevor Lawrence, Not Merely a Freshman, Is Dealing

Clemson leads Notre Dame 23-3 at halftime of the Cotton Bowl. Trevor Lawrence does not look like a true freshman quarterback playing the biggest game of his life. He looks like a true freshman quarterback playing against a bunch of his younger cousins at Thanksgiving.

Lawrence completed 19 of 26 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Two of those went to fellow freshman Justyn Ross. The third was a 19-yard strike to Tee Higgins that capped a soul-crushing drive in the final seconds.

Notre Dame hasn’t been able to stop the Tigers’ passing game since Julian Love left the game with an injury. Clemson gets the ball first in the second half, so what little hope remains may be extinguished sooner rather than later.