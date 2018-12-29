VIDEO: Oklahoma-Alabama Produces Weirdest Kickoff You'll Ever See

Alabama wasted no time racing out to a 28-0 lead over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. The Sooners found the end zone for the first time early in the second quarter, then earned personal foul penalties following the score and the point after.

This forced Oklahoma to kick from its own 10-yard line and produced this magnificent visual.

This game gave us a kickoff from the 10. pic.twitter.com/iLBjD4BG1N — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) December 30, 2018

The weird situation would get weirder, though, when Alabama decided to forfeit at least 15 yards of field position by calling for a fair catch on the boot.

Wild stuff all around. One of the more bizarre plays from start to finish you’ll ever hope to see. This is why we watch, people.