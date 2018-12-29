NCAAF USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Oklahoma-Alabama Produces Weirdest Kickoff You'll Ever See

VIDEO: Oklahoma-Alabama Produces Weirdest Kickoff You'll Ever See

NCAAF

VIDEO: Oklahoma-Alabama Produces Weirdest Kickoff You'll Ever See

Alabama wasted no time racing out to a 28-0 lead over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. The Sooners found the end zone for the first time early in the second quarter, then earned personal foul penalties following the score and the point after.

This forced Oklahoma to kick from its own 10-yard line and produced this magnificent visual.

The weird situation would get weirder, though, when Alabama decided to forfeit at least 15 yards of field position by calling for a fair catch on the boot.

Wild stuff all around. One of the more bizarre plays from start to finish you’ll ever hope to see. This is why we watch, people.

, , , , , NCAAF

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home