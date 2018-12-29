Wheels Fall Off for Michigan, Again

For yet another year, Michigan petered out as the end of the season under Jim Harbaugh. An embarrassing 41-15 loss to Florida in the Peach Bowl ensured a third consecutive bowl loss and a third consecutive 0-2 close to the campaign.

Ann Arbor is becoming Groundhog Day, and Harbaugh is turning into Phil Connors. Championships are flirted with, but those dreams die in painful fashion come late November. The Ohio State hangover lasts into bowl season.

This program has consistently shrunk under the bright lights. The quest for a top-10 win remains. For now, though, there’s only the knowledge that the most important games are bringing the most lackluster effort.

In 2016, the Wolverines went into Columbus as the No. 3-ranked team in the nation before losing in overtime, then fell to Florida State in the Orange Bowl. Last season. Michigan choked away a lead to South Carolina in the Outback Bowl. This year’s high hopes were dashed when the best defense in the country went AWOL.

Michigan surrendered 108 points in its first seven games. That unit surrendered 103 in the final two games. Sure, starters were sitting out. But there should be some accounting for pride.

And just like that, Harbaugh’s fourth year at Michigan ended. With another whimper. The whispers will persist and insist he’ll seek greener pastures.

Most likely? He’ll be back in the maize and blue, riding an elevated ranking and strong media backing. These late-season collapses tend to be forgotten the other 11 months of the year.