2019 NFL Draft Order: Arizona Cardinals Hang on for #1 Pick

Arizona came into the day with the first overall pick in their grasp, though a win over Seattle could change that. They played Seattle tough, only losing on a last-second field goal, but Arizona will finish with the league’s worst record. Every team finishing in the bottom seven also finished with a loss.
Here is your 2019 Draft Order:
#1 Arizona Cardinals (3-13)
#2 San Francisco 49ers (4-12)
#3 New York Jets (4-12)
#4 Oakland Raiders (4-12)
#5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)
#6 New York Giants (5-11)
#7 Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11)
#8 Detroit Lions (6-10)
#9 Buffalo Bills (6-10)
#10 Denver Broncos (6-10)
#11 Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)
#12 Green Bay Packers (6-9-1)
#13 Miami Dolphins (7-9)
#14 Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
#15 Washington Redskins (7-9)
#16 Carolina Panthers (7-9)
#17 Cleveland Browns (7-8-1)
#21 Minnesota Vikings (8-7-1)
#19 Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6-1)
#20 Tennessee Titans (9-6)
The last twelve spots will be determined by playoff finish but here is the current projected order:
#21 Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)
#22 Indianapolis Colts (9-6)
#23 Seattle Seahawks (10-6)
#24 Baltimore Ravens (10-6)
#25 Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys 10-6)
#26 Houston Texans (11-5)
#27 Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears 12-4)
#28 Los Angeles Chargers (12-4)
#29 New England Patriots (11-5)
#30 Los Angeles Rams (13-3)
#31 Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
#32 Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints 13-3)
