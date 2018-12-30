2019 NFL Draft Order: Arizona Cardinals Hang on for #1 Pick

Arizona came into the day with the first overall pick in their grasp, though a win over Seattle could change that. They played Seattle tough, only losing on a last-second field goal, but Arizona will finish with the league’s worst record. Every team finishing in the bottom seven also finished with a loss.

Here is your 2019 Draft Order:

#1 Arizona Cardinals (3-13)

#2 San Francisco 49ers (4-12)

#3 New York Jets (4-12)

#4 Oakland Raiders (4-12)

#5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)

#6 New York Giants (5-11)

#7 Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11)

#8 Detroit Lions (6-10)

#9 Buffalo Bills (6-10)

#10 Denver Broncos (6-10)

#11 Cincinnati Bengals (6-10)

#12 Green Bay Packers (6-9-1)

#13 Miami Dolphins (7-9)

#14 Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

#15 Washington Redskins (7-9)

#16 Carolina Panthers (7-9)

#17 Cleveland Browns (7-8-1)

#21 Minnesota Vikings (8-7-1)

#19 Pittsburgh Steelers (9-6-1)

#20 Tennessee Titans (9-6)

The last twelve spots will be determined by playoff finish but here is the current projected order:

#21 Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

#22 Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

#23 Seattle Seahawks (10-6)

#24 Baltimore Ravens (10-6)

#25 Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys 10-6)

#26 Houston Texans (11-5)

#27 Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears 12-4)

#28 Los Angeles Chargers (12-4)

#29 New England Patriots (11-5)

#30 Los Angeles Rams (13-3)

#31 Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

#32 Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints 13-3)