Amanda Nunes Destroys Cris Cyborg, Surpasses Ronda Rousey As The Greatest Women's MMA Fighter Ever

It did not take long. In just 51 seconds, Amanda Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg in what just became the most important women’s UFC finish of all-time. Adding this utter domination to Nunes’ outstanding resume has pushed her past Ronda Rousey as the greatest female fighter of all-time.

Nunes will never bolt ahead of Rousey in terms of influence and history. What Rousey did for the women’s division will forever be celebrated as long the sport exists. But in terms of accomplishments inside the octagon, Nunes stands alone.

The only woman to ever hold two UFC belts at the same time was in need of just one more signature win. Her equally dominating destruction of Rousey has been diminished some in hindsight. Rousey wasn’t the same fighter from her prime when she battled Nunes.

Saturday night, she faced one of the most ruthless fighters in the game in Cyborg and made her look like an amateur. For some perceptive, Cyborg came into the night also with a chance to claim the title as the greatest female fighter of all-time, and she remains one of the three best ever.

Sports are full of premature coronations, but this is not one of them.