Jay Glazer Reveals the 7 Coaches Who Will be Fired Tomorrow

Today on FOX NFL Sunday, Glazer revealed the coaches he expects to be out tomorrow and he expects it to be a fairly active day of changing coaches, considering Hue Jackson and Mike McCarthy have already been fired:

"There are teams right now that are having internal discussions about calling the Ravens trying to trade for John Harbaugh."@JayGlazer with the latest on the NFL coaching carousel. pic.twitter.com/FvDLBDIeO1 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 30, 2018

The name that really stands out is Marvin Lewis. Even though he should have been fired years ago, it was beginning to feel like he was invincible in the eyes of the Bengals.

Out of the expected openings, the Browns job is the most appealing. Baker Mayfield has shown he can be a superstar and they have a young roster that has a chance to make serious noise next season with the right guy in charge.

One thing is clear, there are going to be more openings than there are good coaches available.