Melvin Gordon Got Injured In A Meaningless Game

Melvin Gordon and the Los Angeles Chargers had nothing to play for late in their Week 17 matchup with the Denver Broncos. Thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs and their destruction of the Oakland Raiders, LA knew its game was meaningless early in the third quarter. Despite that, the Chargers left their starters in the game well into the fourth quarter. They paid the price.

On a run early in the fourth quarter, Gordon went down awkwardly on a tackle and had to leave the game. He limped to the sideline and did not return. His leg was being checked out on the sideline.

Watch:

Gordon had been dealing with a knee injury for a few weeks, so it’s unclear if he reaggravated it or if this is something new. One thing we know this was? Stupid. There was no reason for him to be in the game.

The Chargers entered Week 17 with a small chance to win the AFC West and clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. For that to happen they had to win and the Chiefs had to lose to the Raiders.

The Chiefs were up 21-3 at the half and 28-3 with 8:33 left in the third quarter. Again, the Chargers knew that and kept their starters in. Even if Gordon escapes a major injury it was a dumb decision. It was an absurd risk in a meaningless situation.