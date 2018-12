It is playoff time! Here is everything you need to know about the schedule for the 2018 wildcard round (all times Eastern):

Home Away Date/Time Channel Texans Colts/Titans Jan. 5, 4:35 ESPN/ABC

Home Away Date/Time Channel Cowboys Seahawks Jan. 5, 8:15 FOX

Home Away Date/Time Channel Ravens Chargers Jan. 6, 1:05 CBS