REPORT: Dumb Buccaneers Intends to Stick With Dumb Jameis Winston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will stick with starting quarterback Jameis Winston into the 2019 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Buccaneers are sticking with a player who has a troubling history with allegations of sexual assault going back to his days in college. Still, the Bucs will pay Winston $20 million to be the face of their franchise in 2019.

Anyone else feeling queasy?

It’s not like the Bucs don’t have options. They could re-sign Ryan Fitzpatrick, whose regular season numbers are better than Winston’s. Beyond Fitzpatrick, the 2019 free agency class should feature a handful of affordable quarterbacks, who can either take over an offense or serve as a bridge while the Bucs draft and develop. Ryan Tannehill and Joe Flacco are likely to enter the free agency market. Eli Manning and Nick Foles could become available by trade. And the 2019 draft class features solid quarterback prospects like Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, Missouri’s Drew Lock and Duke’s Daniel Jones. They’re not a sure thing. But neither is Winston, whose performances have been erratic.

Winston is averaging 264.7 passing yards per game (15th in the NFL) with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 10 games played. They’ve benched him this season for poor play. He missed the first three games due to a suspension after allegedly sexually assaulting an Uber driver.

But he’s their guy. Good riddance.