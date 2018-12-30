Tom Coughlin Calls Out Leonard Fournette and TJ Yeldon for 'Disrespectful, Selfish' Behavior

After the Jaguars loss to the Texans, Tom Coughlin, executive vice president of football operations, expressed to reporters his disappointment in both Leonard Fournette and TJ Yeldon. Cameras showed Fournette, who was inactive, and Yeldon off by themselves sitting with their arms crossed.

Statement from: Tom Coughlin: “I am disappointed in the behavior today from T.J. Yeldon and Leonard Fournette. They were disrespectful, selfish and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player.” #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/WmcwQKt2Ek — Phillip Heilman (@phillip_heilman) December 30, 2018

What a disaster 2018 turned out to be for the Jaguars.

It will be interesting to see what changes are made this offseason in Jacksonville starting with what direction they go at quarterback. ESPN’s Field Yates is already wondering if Fournette will return.

We do know, however, head coach Doug Marrone will return.