The Vikings have been putrid in the first half against the Bears, a game they need to win in order to make the playoffs presuming the Eagles beat the Skins. Kirk Cousins was shown by FOX cameras emphatically gesticulating with Adam Thielen about they’re not being on the same page.

If you recall, this is not the first time Cousins and Thielen have had an awkward sideline interaction — three weeks ago, Thielen was frustrated and Cousins walked away.