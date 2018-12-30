VIDEO: Pat McAfee Got Very Excited for Matt Prater's TD Pass

Pat McAfee is making his NFL broadcasting debut for FOX on Lions-Packers today, and he got a nice carrot from Detroit in the form of special teamer Matt Prater throwing a touchdown pass on a fake field goal:

McAfee is getting a lot of latitude to color outside the lines, in a way that is rarely afforded to rookie color commentators — or even established ones for that matter. In my opinion, McAfee’s been a little over the top in his effusive praise for Matt Patricia, who frankly hasn’t done a good job in his first season with the Lions on or off the field.

Nevertheless, his overall enthusiasm is apparent and that’s a good thing because sports are supposed to be fun.