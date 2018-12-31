REPORT: Antonio Brown Skipped Practice Most of Last Week After Dispute With Teammate

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the reason Antonio Brown did not play in the Steelers season-ending game vs. the Bengals is because he elected to sit out practice after a dispute with a teammate earlier in the week.

“The disagreement occurred Wednesday morning during a routine walk-through practice that precedes their regular afternoon practice on the South Side. Brown became disgusted and threw a football in anger at one of his teammates, several sources said. After that, Brown did not practice the rest of the week. According to a source, it was Brown’s decision not to practice with his teammates.”

The report added that Brown showed up at Heinz Field expecting to play which surprised teammates. Brown left the stadium at halftime.

As for his knee injury:

“Tomlin said after Friday’s practice that Brown was having his knee tested because his All-Pro receiver “didn’t feel comfortable enough to [practice].” But several sources indicated Brown’s knee wasn’t an issue at all and was never tested. Brown never even tried to test his knee in pregame warm-ups, despite Tomlin indicating his status for the Bengals would be a game-time decision.”

Obviously, this is horrible news for the Steelers and raises serious questions about their best player. They have already dealt with the Le’Veon Bell situation and you wonder how much longer they will put up with Antonio Brown.