Roundup: Lion Mauls Zoo Intern in North Carolina; Vikings Pondering Major Changes After Loss; & Everyone's Watching Bird Box

Nina Agdal, model … a doctor who was exposed to ebola in the Republic of Congo was brought to Nebraska … “Portland hotel calls cops on black guest in lobby” … he escaped San Quentin prison, then carjacked someone, and police got him again … “California organizers cancel Women’s March due to ‘overwhelmingly white‘ participants” … married TV anchor found dead with another man in a hotel room, allegedly of an overdose … lion escapes zoo, kills 22-year old intern at the zoo …

Identity is overrated, in life and in sports. LeBron shouldn’t make an irrational trade; College Football’s playoff problem. [Itunes]

The Vikings loss was so bad, media in Minnesota is wondering if the coach or GM need to be fired. [Star Tribune]

George Kittle has a great story, and not just because he arrived at Iowa and was the 7th tight end on the depth chart. His parents were big-time college athletes. [SF Chronicle]

Nobody should be surprised the Jets fired Todd Bowles. [Post]

The 10 most important sports betting stories of 2018. [Sports Handle]

Giorgi Bezhanishvili was a classical Russian dancer as a kid. Now, he’s a 6-foot-9 college basketball player at Illinois. [Tribune]

“Want to buy a stake in the Pac-12 Conference? It’s exploring taking on private equity partners.” [Oregonian]

The Miami Heat, suddenly, are a very good offensive rebounding team. [NBA.com]

It’s unclear what on earth the Houston Cougars are doing. Getting rid of Major Applewhite seems very dumb, and this is a strong column on the firing. [Yahoo Sports]

It’s not about Nick Foles being the “long-term” answer; it’s that Nick Foles keeps getting hurt, and Foles knows the system and is less turnover-prone. [Philly.com]

Scroll down to the chart about all of Alabama’s stars who are from the West Coast. How is the Pac-12 missing on all these studs? [Fansided]

NBC Sports Radio is starting a sports gambling radio show in 2019. [Washington Post]

Marcus Rashford with a series of moves that’ll make your jaw drop.

Bird Box looks strong. Scary. Can’t wait.

Totally missed this battle between the raccoon and iguana. Wait for the tail getting chopped off.