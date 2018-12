As Floyd Mayweather would say, “easy money.” It took just one round for Mayweather to become victorious as Tenshin Nasukawa’s corner threw in the towel after he was knocked down for the third time:

Floyd Mayweather just got paid millions of dollars to destroy Tenshin in less than a round. The greatest businessman in history. #Rizin14 pic.twitter.com/a5rzupGaJq — Sheldan Keay (@SheldanKeay) December 31, 2018

This exhibition win will not be added to Mayweather’s 50-0 record, but it will to his bank account.

If Mayweather’s numbers are accurate, he earned 4.5 million dollars a minute for that fight (9 million total, 2 minute fight). Not a bad way to ring in the new year. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 31, 2018

Mayweather said after the fight he was still retired, but I believe a rematch with Manny Pacquiao is very realistic in the coming months.