Marvin Lewis is Finally Done in Cincinnati After 16 Years

Marvin Lewis' time in Cincinnati has finally come to an end, as reported by Tom Pelissero. Mike Brown provides great job security, and Lewis spent 16 years in Cincinnati as head coach, winning zero playoff games over that span. That is easily the longest tenure in NFL history with one organization without a single playoff victory, blowing past Jim Mora’s 11 seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Lewis’ Bengals had failed to reach the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, finishing with a losing record in each. That came after a run of five playoff appearances in a row that all ended in quick defeat. How does one get to coach that long? Well, Cincinnati was a woeful franchise who had missed the playoffs 12 years in a row when Lewis arrived. He immediately turned them around to respectability with several 8-8 finishes to go with a 2005 division title.

Lewis ends his Cincinnati career with a 131-122-3 record and seven playoff appearances in 16 seasons. He still just turned 60 years old and I would not rule out a quick return elsewhere, as he is a safer option than others. Arizona is a rumored potential destination.