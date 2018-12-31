Mike Mayock Joining the Oakland Raiders as GM, Needs to Have a Wow Get-Off

Mike Mayock will be the next general manager of the Oakland Raiders, according to ESPN. Mayock will join Jon Gruden in making the leap from the broadcast booth to building a NFL team, and we’ll see if it goes better this time around after a disastrous 2018 season for the Raiders.

In a move that can only be described as quicker than fast, the GM situation went from some rumors yesterday to being announced today. Mayock has all the measurable when it comes to working on the NFL Draft, and is a high motor guy throughout the spring. He’s always been a phone booth guy when it comes to keeping connected with the league. There is some concern that he doesn’t have enough sand in the pants, but can be a road grader. One things for sure, with the Raiders having three picks in the first round this year, he’s going to need to have a wow get-off and be a plug-n-play GM.