Ranking the NFL's 8 Coaching Vacancies From First to Worst

Here’s a look at the head coaching vacancies around the NFL after black Monday. We’ll rank them from worst to first. (Editorial note: This is an updated list from our piece in November.)

Why it’s desirable: They have a talented secondary, led by Xavien Howard, one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. And then they’ve got a sprinkling of talent around the roster with tackle Laremy Tunsil, defensive end Robert Quinn, running backs Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage and tight end Mike Gesicki. The coach will likely get a big say in which quarterback the team chooses for their future, though Ryan Tannehill seems like he’s out of the picture, for better or for worse.

Why it’s undesirable: They don’t have an easy means to bring in a quarterback. Their draft pick will be 13th overall, which may not be high enough to get their top quarterback. They don’t have a ton of money to spend with the seventh smallest budget, nor do they have a particularly attractive offensive group to attract a free agent quarterback. The best solution to their quarterback puzzle is probably a blockbuster trade in the draft. So this coach better like the incoming draft prospects. And then there’s the question of when — if ever — Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will relinquish control of the AFC East.