REPORT: Dolphins Fire Adam Gase, Restarting Their Rebuild

The Miami Dolphins seem like they will be starting over in 2019. They have fired coach Adam Gase, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Dolphins fired Adam Gase. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2018

Gase brought the Dolphins to the playoffs in his first year as a head coach, and lost in the first round. He skidded over the last two years, and will conclude his tenure in Miami with a 23–24 record. The Dolphins finished the 2018 season with a 7-9 record, and ended the season by getting walloped, 42-17, by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Even after a pair of disappointing seasons, his firing may come as the biggest surprise of the day.

Per source, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross had planned to take some time to make a decision on Adam Gase, but something happened that caused Ross to accelerate his timetable. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 31, 2018

The Dolphins also plan to part ways with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, according to the Miami Herald. If that holds true, that would signal an enormous shift in the Dolphins’ future plans. They’ll head into 2019 with a new starting quarterback and a new coach.

Aside from Tannehill, Miami will retain most of their young core while potentially shedding contracts of older players in Cameron Wake and William Hayes, who are both set to enter free agency. DeVante Parker is likely on the way out along with Tannehill. But even with those players potentially gone, they’ll have a foundation upon which the new leadership can expand.