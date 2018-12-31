VIDEO: Dolphins Fan Allows Himself to Be Set On Fire

There was precious little on the line yesterday in Buffalo. Neither the Bills or visiting Miami Dolphins had any chance of making the playoffs. The relatively low stakes did not stop tailgating fans from risking life and limb for absolutely no good reason.

Not content to simply realign a perfectly fine spine with a table smash, one ‘Fins fan allowed himself to be body-slammed into a fiery cauldron.

*Do not try this at home.* Please leave this to the experts in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/9Fr4KWk9H4 — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) December 30, 2018

I suppose, worst-case scenario, things go south and you get yourself in just under the wire for a 2018 Darwin Award. Those replica jerseys tend to be particularly flammable.

Sports fans. Do not even attempt to get inside their minds. Some things you can’t come back from.

