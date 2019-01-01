Best Bets for Tuesday’s NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Sixers-Clippers, Pistons-Bucks, and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Happy New Year! Smaller slate of games today, with only five on the board. We will go with the Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors as our game of the day.

Vik (48-43-2): The Picks: Kings +1, Jazz +2

There is reverse line movement on both dogs today. The Blazers are in a let down spot after waxing the Sixers in their last game out. The Kings are being undervalued, as they are 10-5 ATS as home underdogs this season.

The Jazz are playing great defense, and the loss of Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas will be too much for the Raptors today. Look for Rudy Gobert to have a monster game on both sides of the ball.

Jason (61-66-1): The Pick: Clippers -2

Ryan (48-51-1): The Pick: Bucks -10