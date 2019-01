Dick Vitale loves Rick Pitino. That much is clear, and I’m not here to talk him out of that.

But Vitale thinks Pitino should be the next coach at UCLA, and that’s where our opinions diverge.

Hey on this NEW YEAR’S DAY / @UCLA lovers pls give a call to AD Dan Guerrero who I respect & tell him to hire RICK PITINO / they will be Top 10 & relevant INSTANTLY / yes will take lots of GUTS to get that done but the rewards would be SUPER! @latbbolch @BillPlaschke — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 1, 2019

Vitale knows Rick Pitino a lot better than I do, so to some extent I have to take his word for it on Pitino.

I just have one problem with this.

Pitino already has a coaching job, and it looks like he really loves it.