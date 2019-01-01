James Franklin Bizarrely Took the Ball Out of Trace McSorley's Hands One Last Time

Trace McSorley’s Penn State career breathed its final breath today in a losing effort against Kentucky. The cause of death? His own coach, James Franklin, pulled the plug on a Nittany Lions comeback attempt.

McSorley had battled through a difficult leg injury to score 14 consecutive points. It was a gritty, gutty performance from one of the toughest players in the country. Yet, down 27-21 with 4:16 left and facing 4th-and-7 at the Kentucky 14 yard-line, Franklin opted for a field goal.

The next time Penn State and McSorley touched the ball, there was one second left and the end zone was 83 yards away. Game over. Season over. Career over.

It was the second time Franklin’s bizarre strategy burned the Nittany Lions on the big stage. Who could forget the timeout/fourth down fiasco against Ohio State? Or the subsequent discussion with a disgruntled fan?

It is incredibly easy to be an armchair coach. And the Citrus Bowl is nothing if not a glorified exhibition. But shouldn’t McSorley have gotten the benefit of the doubt, the chance to win the game himself, because of that fact?

Sure, PSU had three timeouts left. It wasn’t the worst game theory on paper. McSorley, and all he’s meant to the university, is tough to put down on paper. This is the last thing Franklin, no stranger to protestations from the peanut gallery, needed headed into the offseason.

Perhaps McSorley’s next coach will allow him a little more agency in return for the blood, sweat, and tears.