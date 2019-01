Ohio State is throttling Washington in the Rose Bowl. It appears Urban Meyer’s final game on the Buckeyes sidelines will be light on drama. But that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been some excitement in Pasadena.

Check out referee John McDaid, of the SEC, performing the heroic act of grabbing a loose balloon before it could interfere in action.

Get out of here balloon! pic.twitter.com/qZUhT5xFlm — Michael Shamburger (@mshamburger1) January 1, 2019

In the era of big, beefy refs, it’s nice to see one display some functional fitness. McDaid must have been 12-14 inches off the ground there.