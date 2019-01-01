UCF and LSU Are Trying to Kill Each Other

The Fiesta Bowl features UCF and LSU. These two teams are not traditional rivals. Someone forgot to tell the players involved, though, as the early action has been littered with devastating hits both legal and extralegal.

First, Knights defensive lineman Joey Connors obliterated Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow on a pick-six return. The block was legal, the taunting was not.

Then, UCF reminded Burrow they’d be playing to and through the whistle.

LSU’s Terrence Alexander, realizing two could play that game, threw a punch to a facemask, which was both very dumb and ejection-worthy.

At this point, cooler heads did not prevail. UCF defensive back Kyle Gibson disqualified himself by head-hunting Burrow.

All this before halftime. In fact, as I’m typing this, another LSU player has been called for targeting.

At this rate it will be a miracle if everyone escapes this game without serious injury.