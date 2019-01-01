VIDEO: Anderson Cooper Doing Tequila Shots Was Incredible Television

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen co-hosted CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage from Times Square last night and were allowed to have a little fun while doing so. That fun came in the form of tequila shots. Cohen drank them very normally. Cooper, well, had a different experience.

The Anderson Cooper shot montage you didn't know you needed #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/QC2YBhUxd6 — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) January 1, 2019

OK. What to even say about this? First, the obvious: tequila is a foul liquid and should never, under any circumstances, be knowingly consumed. But if one finds themselves in such a dire situation, perhaps there’s a smoother way to handle it than turning into a mix between Cathy from the cartoon strips and an overacting theater major.

On the other hand, this was a pretty good summation of being alive in 2018, so there’s some artistic value behind the pure entertainment.

Anyway, happy 2019. May all this year’s content be so rich.