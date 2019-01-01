VIDEO: Bevo Came This Close to Goring Uga in Pregame Chaos

Mascots are usually fun for the whole family. Usually. When they are actual living creatures — in the case of Georgia and Texas — there’s a bit more unpredictability involved.

Someone thought it’d be a good idea to get the two together for a photo-op before the Sugar Bowl kicks off. This proved unwise.

Bevo is not here for this mascot meeting. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KXgaQzGm0W — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) January 2, 2019

Bevo is not here to play. He’s here to fight. That sound you hear is bettors rushing to take the Longhorns and the points in droves. Or relieved Georgia fans knowing their beloved dog came this close to a scary situation.